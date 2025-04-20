Carrasco did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 10-8 extra-inning loss to the Rays, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout over four innings.

Carrasco was spotted a 6-1 lead but yielded three runs in the fourth inning and was pulled after 75 pitches. He threw just 38 of them for strikes while managing only two whiffs. On the season, the veteran owns an uninspiring 6.53 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB across 20.2 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Blue Jays next weekend.