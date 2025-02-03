The Yankees signed Carrasco to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Carrasco made 21 starts with the Guardians last season, putting up a 5.64 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 89:33 K:BB over 103.2 innings before being removed from their 40-man roster in September. Slated to turn 38 in March, Carrasco appears to be a long shot to make the Yankees' Opening Day roster but would give them some veteran rotation insurance at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.