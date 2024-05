Lagrange is on the Florida Complex League Yankees' 7-day injured list with an undisclosed injury.

A 6-foot-7 righty with a monster fastball, Lagrange logged a 4.97 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 41.2 innings in the Florida Complex League last season. Given that he turns 21 later this month, Lagrange would ideally make his full-season debut at some point later this season, health permitting.