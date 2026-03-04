Through two Grapefruit League appearances, Lagrange has given up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings.

Lagrange is one of New York's top prospects after posting a 3.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 104:50 K:BB across 78.1 frames over 16 games (15 starts) with Double-A Somerset last season. The fireballing right-hander has been flashing eye-popping velocity this spring, hitting 102.4 mph -- tied for the fastest pitch thrown by any pitcher during preseason play -- and averaging over 100 mph on his fastball, per David Adler of MLB.com. Lagrange isn't on the 40-man roster and will almost certainly begin the regular season in the minors, but he could be a roster fixture (either as a starter or reliever) as soon as 2027.