Rodon (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

The left-hander is set to rejoin the Yankees' rotation Tuesday versus the Nationals after spending the minimum 15 days on the IL with a strained left hamstring. Rodon did not make a rehab start, instead opting for a five-inning simulated game. Given how poorly he was pitching before the injury and perhaps less than a full workload on the docket, fantasy managers would be wise to keep Rodon benched for now, if possible.