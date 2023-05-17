Rodon (back) advanced his throwing to 90 feet Wednesday without issue, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

The cortisone injection for Rodon's chronic back issue seems to have done the trick, as he's thrown multiple times in the last several days without any problems and plans for a second injection have been scuttled. Rodon will continue to ramp up his throwing program in the coming days and will eventually try things from the mound if he continues to progress.