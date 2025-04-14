Rodon (1-3) took the loss against the Giants on Sunday, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Rodon surrendered all four of his runs on a pair of homers by Jung Hoo Lee in the fourth and sixth innings. The veteran southpaw has pitched into the sixth frame in all four of his starts this season, but he has also allowed four or more earned runs in three of them. He'll take a 5.48 ERA, 1.13 ERA and 28:12 K:BB across 23 innings into a road matchup with the Rays next weekend.