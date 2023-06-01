Rodon (back/forearm) will throw another bullpen session Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Friday will mark Rodon's third bullpen session since he resumed throwing May 14. While he still doesn't have a timetable in place for a return, the fact he still hasn't faced hitters yet signals that it could be a few more weeks before Rodon makes his season debut.
More News
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Fares well in latest bullpen•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Another bullpen session on tap•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Slated for bullpen session•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Hoping for mound work soon•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Rejoins team as rehab progresses•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Progressing well with injury•