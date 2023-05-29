Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rodon (back/forearm) is slated to throw a bullpen session Monday in Seattle, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

For the first time since late April, Rodon threw a bullpen session Friday and is reportedly "doing well" following the workout, according to Boone. The southpaw was initially placed on the 15-day injured list coming out of spring training due to a forearm strain, but he seems to have made a full recovery from that injury and now looks to be working back from a back issue that cropped up in April and eventually required an injection. The fact that Rodon is traveling with the Yankees on their six-game road trip this week can be taken as a positive sign, though it's unclear if he'll be able to advance to facing hitters before the team returns to New York next Monday. Rodon remains without an official timeline to make his 2023 debut, but he still looks to be at least two or three weeks away even if he avoids any further setbacks in his rehab program.