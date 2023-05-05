Rodon told reporters that he's been told his back issue is "chronic," and that he can't put a timeline on a return at this point, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. "I can't put a timeline on anything," Rodon said. "I'll get this injection and I want to throw as soon as I can."

Rodon will undergo a cortisone injection in the early part of next week with the hope that it will help him return in a quicker fashion to the mound. Unfortunately, it sounds like this might not be an issue for the left-hander throughout the 2023 season, but potentially throughout his career. It sounds like Rodon now has very little chance of returning in the month of May, and it's possible he won't be able to make his debut for the Yankees until after the All-Star break.