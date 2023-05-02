Rodon's back is still bothering him and affecting his mechanics, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic on Tuesday.

Rodon's pitching arm is a non-issue at this point, but he's been unable to get over the hump with a back problem which first cropped up in early April. Boone said the team is still discussing how best to proceed with Rodon's rehab. The lefty has had a few bullpen sessions but it's possible he might be shut down for a bit again.