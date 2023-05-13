Rodon (back) has begun physical activities over the last two days and have his readiness to begin a throwing program assessed Saturday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Injuries have thus far prevent Rodon from getting his Yankees career off the ground, including both a forearm strain and chronic back issues. The back problem is the primary one at this point, but he's at least been able to take one small step towards his return after receiving a cortisone shot in early May. His return timeline should become clearer once it's revealed whether or not he's ready to begin throwing.