Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday that he expects to have Rodon pitch out of the bullpen for the American League Wild Card series against the Red Sox, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

The Yankees already announced their rotation for the Wild Card series, with Cam Schlittler taking the mound for Game 1 on Tuesday, followed by Max Fried and Gerrit Cole. Rodon will thus be deployed out of the bullpen, though he could return if the Yankees make a deep run in the postseason. He posted a 7-3 record across 16 starts this season with a 2.67 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 84.1 innings.