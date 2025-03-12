Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Max Fried "might not line up" to be the team's Opening Day starter, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports, making Rodon a possibility for the assignment.

Gerrit Cole was the logical choice to start Opening Day for New York until he hurt his elbow and was diagnosed as needing Tommy John surgery. Fried would make sense to step in for the Opening Day honor, but the team may elect to not tinker with his schedule. If Fried isn't assigned the role, Rodon would be next in line give his standing as the Yankees No. 2 starter sans Cole and Luis Gil (lat). Rodon hasn't pitched in a spring game since Feb. 27, and it isn't clear when he'll make his next Grapefruit League appearance, but the Yankees haven't indicated that he's dealing with an injury or illness. Boone indicated Tuesday that the team is expected to make an announce an Opening Day starter in the next few days.