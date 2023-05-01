Rodon (forearm/back) tossed 22 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, per MLB.com.
Rodon was shut down from throwing in mid-April after experiencing continued discomfort in his back. The issue appears to have subsided, as the left-hander was able to throw off a mound in Friday's session. The good news is that the forearm strain that initially sent him to the IL in late March appears to be a thing of the past, and Rodon could up his pitch count and intensity in additional bullpen sessions before eventually embarking on a rehab assignment. However, he appears to still be multiple weeks away from a return even in a best-case scenario.
