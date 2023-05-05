Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Friday that Rodon (back) will have a cortisone injection as soon as possible, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Boone told reporters that the medical consensus is that it will help him get back on the mound more quickly. Rodon has recovered from the forearm issue that kept him out at the beginning of the season, but the back trouble he picked up during his rehab has stagnated his progress. It seems likely that the left-hander's return will be closer to the end of May than the middle of it.