Rodon (back/forearm) was able to throw 30 pitches during a two-up session Friday, and he could face live hitters in the next few days, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Phillips notes that Rodon had two "ups" in his session, and that his fastball sat 90-93 mph. Rodon has yet to be able to make his debut in 2023 because of a forearm strain as well as a back injury. The left-hander will need to rebuild his arm strength, but if he is able to face live hitting in the next few days, it could put him on track to make his first start with the Yankees before the end of June.