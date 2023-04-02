Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Sunday that Rodon (forearm) could pitch with hitters in the box for his next session, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rodon will have another "two-up" session the next time he's on the mound, and while it won't be a live bullpen, it's another step forward for the southpaw. The 30-year-old hurler is expected to miss close to a month while recovering from a left forearm strain, but he could make his debut with the Yankees late in April or the early part of May.