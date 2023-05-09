Rodon (back) was given a cortisone injection Tuesday and could throw off a mound as soon as this weekend, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Rodon will be shut down for 48 hours following the injection before beginning exercises Friday. If that goes well, he could be cleared to throw off a mound soon after. Rodon is battling through what's been described as a chronic back issue and the hope is the injection will help get him over the hump. He'll have to get ramped back up and begin a rehab assignment before a potential timetable for return can be considered.