Rodon (2-5) took the loss Thursday, allowing seven runs on eight hits over 3.2 innings in a 10-3 loss to Detroit. He struck out four without issuing any walks.

The 30-year-old spotted the Tigers a two-run lead before registering an out Thursday, allowing a leadoff double to Matt Vierling before Spencer Torkelson hit a wall-scraping homer to right field. Rodon surrendered five more runs across the third and fourth frames, resulting in an early exit with a season-high seven runs charged to his line. After back-to-back campaigns with a sub-three ERA, the southpaw has endured a tumultuous first season in New York, compiling a 2-5 record with an unsightly 6.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and a disappointing 1.95 K/BB ratio across 10 starts (46.1 innings). Rodon will look to get back on track in his next outing, tentatively scheduled to take place in Boston early next week.