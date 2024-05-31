Rodon (7-2) picked up the win over the Angels on Thursday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out five.

Rodon ran through the Angels' lineup for most of the night, surrendering one run over the first six frames while producing five 1-2-3 innings. However, the veteran lefty would run into trouble in the seventh after allowing the first three batters to reach, paving the way for Ian Hamilton to take over in relief. Rodon has now won each of his last five starts, posting a 26:6 K:BB over that stretch. He's also logged quality starts in five straight outings.