Rodon hurled 4.2 scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League game against the Tigers on Friday, allowing three hits and issuing three walks while striking out five batters.

Rodon was a bit wild in the outing, as he threw just 45 of 77 pitches for strikes and handed out three free passes. However, he didn't give up any extra-base hits and got three of his five strikeouts on changeups. Rodon concluded the exhibition slate with a 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB over 10 innings. His next start will be on Opening Day against Milwaukee.