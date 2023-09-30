Rodon (3-8) took the loss Friday, failing to record an out while allowing eight runs on six hits and two walks.

Rodon had put together consecutive quality starts in his previous two outings but failed to record an out in allowing all eight batters to reach base prior to his removal. He left with the bases loaded and having already allowed five runs, but by the time the inning was over, all eight runners had crossed the plate in what marks the worst outing of his career. It was a rough first season in New York for Rodon, who saw his ERA rise more than a point from 5.74 to 6.85 with this outing.