Rodon (3-7) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on five hits and a walk over 6.1 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out four.

The Diamondbacks got to Rodon twice in the opening inning, putting the Yankees in an early 2-0 hole. The left-hander would then deliver five shutout innings before Arizona scored three more runs in the seventh. Rodon's been inconsistent of late, pitching to a 6.65 ERA over his last four starts (21.2 innings). Overall, it's been a tough first season with the Yankees for Rodon -- he'll carry a 5.74 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP and 64 strikeouts into his final start of the year, currently scheduled for late next week in Kansas City.