Rodon (1-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over four innings against the Rays. He struck out five.

After Rodon surrendered a run in the second inning, Yandy Diaz led off the third with a solo homer before Randy Arozarena tacked on a two-run blast later in the frame. It's the third time through his first five outings that Rodon has allowed four or more runs. The 30-year-old southpaw's ERA is up to 6.29 with a 1.48 WHIP and 20:16 K:BB through his first 24.1 innings with the Yankees. Rodon will look to get on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for this weekend against Houston.