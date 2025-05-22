Rodon (6-3) notched another win after throwing six shutout innings Thursday against the Rangers. He allowed just two hits and walked two batters while striking out eight.

In a game where the only offense of the day came via a Jorbit Vivas solo homer, Rodon turned in perhaps his best performance of the season. After Thursday's gem, he's now surrendered one or fewer runs in three of his last four starts, including two scoreless outings. The 32-year-old has struck out 28 batters over that four-game stretch and 80 for the season, which is tied for sixth in MLB.