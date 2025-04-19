Rodon (2-3) earned the win against Tampa Bay on Friday. He allowed two hits and four walks while striking out nine across six scoreless innings.

After putting the first two batters he faced in the first inning on base, Rodon bounced back with three consecutive strikeouts and was in control for the rest of his outing, earning his first quality start of the season. The 32-year-old southpaw has fanned at least eight batters in each of his last three starts, and his 37 punchouts on the year ranks third in the majors behind Cole Ragans (42) and Zack Wheeler (41). Rodon is in line to take on the Guardians on the road next week, when he'll look to make it two wins in a row.