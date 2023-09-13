Rodon (3-5) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, allowing one run on four hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out nine.

The nine strikeouts were a season high for the veteran southpaw, who generated 16 swinging strikes among his 93 pitches. Rodon also walked more than two batters for the first time since Aug. 1 though, and he served up at least one homer for the seventh straight outing, in this case the first career long ball for rookie Ceddanne Rafaela. Since returning to the rotation in late August after recovering from a hamstring issue, Rodon has a 4.81 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB through 24.1 innings, numbers which represent a marginal improvement on his performance through his first six starts as a Yankee. He'll try to build on this performance when he next takes the mound, which is likely to happen this weekend in Pittsburgh.