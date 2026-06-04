Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Fans seven in six strong innings

Rodon took a no-decision Thursday against the Guardians, allowing one run on two hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

Rodon continues to be very difficult to hit, giving up four knocks or fewer in all five of his starts so far, but control has been an issue. The 33-year-old left-hander has now issued multiple free passes each time out, though he's also thrown at least five innings while yielding a lone run in all of his previous three outings. Rodon will try to further improve on a 2.88 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB over 24.2 innings in his next appearance, which is set to be a rematch versus the Guardians in Cleveland.