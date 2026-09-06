Rodon (5-3) earned the win over San Diego on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over five innings.

Rodon was very sharp Saturday, and the only run he gave up came on a Manny Machado solo homer in the fourth frame. Rodon racked up seven punchouts -- his most in a game since June 17 versus the White Sox -- and notched his first victory since being activated from the injured list Aug. 18. The veteran lefty continues to be held to less than a full starter's workload, but his 89 pitches and five innings Saturday were both his most since coming off the IL. Rodon is next slated to face the Mets at Yankee Stadium.