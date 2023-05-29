Rodon (back) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session at high intensity Monday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Rodon felt strong during his latest side session, which marks his second since suffering a forearm strain during spring training. According to Kirschner, the next step for Rodon will be another bullpen session later in the week. The team has yet to unveil a concrete timetable for his return.
