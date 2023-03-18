Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Saturday that Rodon (forearm) is feeling good after throwing, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Rodon was able to throw Friday, and continues to make strong progress from the forearm muscle strain he was diagnosed with on March 9. The left-hander is still a lock to begin the 2023 campaign on the injured list, but there's a good chance he'll only miss two-to-three starts; a major win for fantasy players and for a Yankees team that has dealt with significant injury concerns during the Grapefruit League season.