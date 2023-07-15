Rodon (0-2) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Rockies.

Rodon gave up three runs in the second inning and a Randal Grichuk solo home run in the fourth. The positive from this outing was Rodon stretching out to 88 pitches (51 strikes), up from 69 pitches in his season debut a week ago. The veteran southpaw should be just about clear of any workload restrictions give his pitch count Friday, but he'll need to get some better run support. He's got an 8:4 K:BB with a 1.16 WHIP through 10.1 innings through two starts this season. Rodon's projected for a road start versus the Angels in his next outing.