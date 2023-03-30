The Yankees placed Rodon (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Though he'll open his tenure with the Yankees on the shelf with a left forearm strain, Rodon is already starting to ramp up again. He most recently completed a 30-pitch bullpen session Monday, and he could be cleared to resume facing hitters as soon as next week once he gets another side session or two under his belt. Rodon is still likely to require multiple rehab starts or simulated games to get fully stretched out for starting duties, so he shouldn't be expected to enter the Yankees rotation until late April at the soonest.
