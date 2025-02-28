Rodon allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters over 2.2 innings in a Grapefruit League game against Philadelphia on Thursday.
Rodon struck out three batters in a scoreless first inning, but he then allowed a two-run homer to Johan Rojas in the second. The veteran lefty pitched into the third, departing with two outs after giving up a run-scoring double. Rodon has yielded six runs over 5.1 frames through two spring starts, but he's building up his pitch count nicely, throwing 57 pitches Thursday.
