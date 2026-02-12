Rodon (elbow) has thrown 5-to-6 bullpen sessions and is scheduled to throw another one Saturday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Rodon also revealed that he was given two platelet-rich plasma injections in his surgically repaired left elbow in order to expediate the healing process. The expectation is that Rodon will make a few Grapefruit League starts and be ready for his season debut in late April or early May.