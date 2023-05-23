Rodon (back) said Tuesday that he's hoping to begin throwing off a mound soon, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Rodon has made good progress since receiving a cortisone injection for his nagging back injury and is almost ready to try things out from the bump. It's not clear when he might be ready for a rehab assignment, but it's going to be a while and he will require multiple rehab starts. So, while things are trending in the right direction, it seems likely that Rodon is at least a month away from making his season debut.