Rodon (16-8) took the loss against Detroit on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six batters over six innings.

Rodon pitched well in the outing, but New York's bullpen was again demolished late in the contest, and the team's offense put only one run on the board. The loss snapped a streak of five straight wins for Rodon, though he did manage to nab his fifth quality start over his past six appearances and posted his highest punchout total since he struck out nine Marlins on Aug. 1. Rodon has been effectively consistent for the Yankees this year, registering a 3.11 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 186:70 K:BB across 176.1 innings spanning 30 starts.