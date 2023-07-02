Rodon (back/forearm) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Friday against the Cubs, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees have an open spot in their rotation Tuesday versus Baltimore, but Rodon lines up to pitch Friday given he made his last rehab start Saturday with High-A Hudson Valley. The right-hander threw 58 pitches in that outing, so he'll likely have some workload limitations in his Yankees debut.