Rodon's rehab from a forearm muscle strain is going well, and he could miss just two or three starts if he doesn't have any setbacks once he resumes throwing, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Rodon underwent an MRI last week, which revealed that he's dealing with a mild muscle strain and that the UCL in his left arm is intact. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that the veteran hurler could begin a throwing program "hopefully soon," indicating that Rodon has reached "a point that he needed to get to from a range of motion standpoint." Boone added that he's optimistic about the injury and its long-term implications, which should alleviate the fears of Yankees fans (and managers who have drafted Rodon in fantasy) about the forearm strain being a devastating issue. In fact, if all goes well moving forward, Rodon could make his regular-season pitching debut sometime around mid-April.