Rodon (back/forearm) was transferred Thursday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.
This is mostly just a procedural move to clear out a 40-man roster spot for Tommy Kahnle, who is recovered from a bout of biceps tendinitis and has been activated off the 60-day IL in a corresponding move. Rodon remains without a timetable to return from his lingering back and forearm injuries, though he did recently resume throwing off a mound and has another bullpen session scheduled for Friday.
