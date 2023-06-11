Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rodon (back/forearm) will throw another live batting practice session Thursday before potentially beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

On Sunday, Rodon was able to face hitters for the second time since opening the season on the injured list with a left forearm strain before then experiencing chronic back issues. He seems to be moving past both injuries, as he hasn't experienced any setbacks since restarting his throwing program around mid-May. Assuming Rodon gets through the upcoming live session no worse for the wear, he could start pitching in minor-league games by the early part of next week. He'll likely require at least three rehab starts or simulated games to get stretched out enough to join the Yankees rotation.