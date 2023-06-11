Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rodon (back/forearm) will throw another live batting practice session Thursday before potentially beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
On Sunday, Rodon was able to face hitters for the second time since opening the season on the injured list with a left forearm strain before then experiencing chronic back issues. He seems to be moving past both injuries, as he hasn't experienced any setbacks since restarting his throwing program around mid-May. Assuming Rodon gets through the upcoming live session no worse for the wear, he could start pitching in minor-league games by the early part of next week. He'll likely require at least three rehab starts or simulated games to get stretched out enough to join the Yankees rotation.
More News
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Set for more live bullpens•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Faces hitters Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Will face hitters Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Could face live hitting soon•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Another bullpen session coming•