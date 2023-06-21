Rodon (back/forearm) will make his next rehab start for Double-A Somerset on Sunday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Rodon pitched well in his rehab start for the Patriots on Tuesday, allowing one run over three innings with five strikeouts. The southpaw threw 42 pitches in the outing over his three frames, and he'll likely be tasked with another innings or a higher pitch count as he looks to build up after missing the first two-plus months of the season due to his back and forearm injuries. Assuming good health, Rodon should be able to rejoin the New York rotation in the early portion of July.