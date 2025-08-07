Rodon came away with a no-decision in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers, giving up two runs on six hits and four walks over five-plus innings. He struck out three.

The veteran lefty once again struggled to get the ball over the plate consistently, issuing at least three free passes for the fifth time in his last seven starts. Over that stretch, Rodon has produced a 4.50 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 40:22 K:BB in 38 innings. He'll try to tighten things up in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Twins.