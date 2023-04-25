Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday the plan is for Rodon (back) to throw off the mound Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rodon was able to play catch Sunday and now will be ready to throw a bullpen as he continues to make progress from his forearm strain and back injury. The southpaw will likely need to throw several bullpens before beginning his rehab assignment, and he could be making starts for the Yankees in the middle of May if everything goes smoothly.