Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Rodon (back) played catch before Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Boone also told reporters that the plan is for Rodon to continue with his throwing program this week, and that a bullpen would be the next step for the southpaw. Rodon has yet to be able to make his debut for the Yankees because of a forearm strain and now a back injury, and because of his lengthy absence he'll likely need a long rehab before returning to the rotation for New York near the end of May at the earliest.