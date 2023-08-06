Rodon was removed during the third inning of Sunday's start against the Astros with an apparent leg injury, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

Rodon endured a rough day even prior to the injury, as Houston tagged him for five runs on three hits -- including a pair of home runs -- and two walks in 2.2 innings. The specifics of the 30-year-old's injury are unclear, leaving his availability for the next turn through the rotation up in the air.