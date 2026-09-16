Rodon didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Twins, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The veteran lefty left the mound after 102 pitches (59 strikes) with the Yankees down 2-0, but they were able to tie it up in the ninth and take Rodon off the hook for his fourth loss, only to eventually lose it in 13 frames. Rodon has produced back-to-back quality starts, giving him five on the season in 15 trips to the mound, and since coming off the IL in mid-August he's delivered a 2.40 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB over 30 innings. He lines up to make what will likely be his final start of the regular season at home next week against the Rays, in a game that could still have huge significance in the race for the AL East title.