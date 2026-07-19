Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Receives second round of injections

Rodon (elbow) received a second round of injections after throwing about 10 pitches off a mound Friday and could progress to a full bullpen session this week, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Friday's round of shots appears to have been a scheduled part of his rehab program as he continues to work his way back from left elbow inflammation, which sent him to the injured list in late June. The 33-year-old is without an official timeline for his return, but it seems as though he could be back during the first half of August if he continues to progress with no setbacks.