Rodon (back) has rejoined the Yankees in New York to continue his rehab, manager Aaron Boone told the Talkin' Yanks podcast Tuesday.
Rodon isn't throwing off a mound yet but has been pain-free throwing on flat ground since receiving a cortisone injection for his nagging back injury. His still has a long road ahead as he slowly builds back up but is moving in the right direction.
More News
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Progressing well with injury•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Advances throwing to 90 feet•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: May not need second injection•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Starts throwing program•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Begins physical activity•
-
Yankees' Carlos Rodon: Could throw off mound this weekend•